Technical Facilitator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Do you have a passion for Facilitating? Praesignis is looking for Technical Facilitators who will be required to assist with the facilitation of learnership programs.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Plan and prepare for facilitation to suit the purpose of the facilitated activities and the agreed outcomes.

Facilitate learning in a coherent manner using appropriate methodologies.

Compile standard weekly and monthly reports to communicate with Clients, Managers and Learners on learner progress

Evaluate learning and facilitation to reveal strengths and weaknesses of the planning, preparation, and facilitation of learning.

Recommend improvements or new programs.

Track and report attendance daily, weekly, and monthly.

Assist with the sourcing & interviewing of learners.

Conduct induction and orientation with new learners.

Maintain all required documents and records.

Qualifications:



Preferred: Degree or diploma in Education, Information Technology or associated disciplines OR 3 yrs relevant experience

Certifications – current or busy studying towards

AWS Cloud Practitioner

AWS Solutions Architect

Microsoft

Microsoft Certified Trainer

Microsoft Certified Fundamentals

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administration Associate

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

Microsoft Certified: Solutions Architect Expert

Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Associate

Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Expert

Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Associate



Experience:

Required:

Hands-on experience with Learning Management Software (LMS)

Experience using virtual facilitation tools e.g., Teams, WebEx, Zoom

1-2 yrs in the training industry or teaching, training / tutoring.

Preferred:

Experience delivering IT/ technical content

Content creation / preparation

Knowledge:

Working knowledge of SETA protocols.

Ability to complete full training cycle (assess needs, plan, develop, coordinate, monitor and evaluate)

Skills:

Excellent communication, leadership, and organizational skills

Familiarity with traditional and modern training methodologies.

Ability to plan, multi-task and manage time effectively.

Strong report writing and record keeping ability.

Good computer skills.

Desired Skills:

Facilitation

Microsoft Trainer

AWS Cloud Practitioner

AWS Solutions Architect

Facilitator

