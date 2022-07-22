Technical Facilitator

Jul 22, 2022

Do you have a passion for Facilitating? Praesignis is looking for Technical Facilitators who will be required to assist with the facilitation of learnership programs.
Responsibilities and Duties:

  • Plan and prepare for facilitation to suit the purpose of the facilitated activities and the agreed outcomes.

  • Facilitate learning in a coherent manner using appropriate methodologies.

  • Compile standard weekly and monthly reports to communicate with Clients, Managers and Learners on learner progress

  • Evaluate learning and facilitation to reveal strengths and weaknesses of the planning, preparation, and facilitation of learning.

  • Recommend improvements or new programs.

  • Track and report attendance daily, weekly, and monthly.

  • Assist with the sourcing & interviewing of learners.

  • Conduct induction and orientation with new learners.

  • Maintain all required documents and records.

    • Qualifications:

  • Preferred: Degree or diploma in Education, Information Technology or associated disciplines OR 3 yrs relevant experience

  • Certifications – current or busy studying towards
  • AWS Cloud Practitioner

  • AWS Solutions Architect
  • Microsoft
  • Microsoft Certified Trainer

  • Microsoft Certified Fundamentals

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Administration Associate

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

  • Microsoft Certified: Solutions Architect Expert

  • Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Associate

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Expert

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Associate


    • Experience:

  • Required:
  • Hands-on experience with Learning Management Software (LMS)

  • Experience using virtual facilitation tools e.g., Teams, WebEx, Zoom

  • 1-2 yrs in the training industry or teaching, training / tutoring.
  • Preferred:
  • Experience delivering IT/ technical content

  • Content creation / preparation

    • Knowledge:

  • Working knowledge of SETA protocols.

  • Ability to complete full training cycle (assess needs, plan, develop, coordinate, monitor and evaluate)

    • Skills:

  • Excellent communication, leadership, and organizational skills

  • Familiarity with traditional and modern training methodologies.

  • Ability to plan, multi-task and manage time effectively.

  • Strong report writing and record keeping ability.

  • Good computer skills.

    • Desired Skills:

    • Facilitation
    • Microsoft Trainer
    • AWS Cloud Practitioner
    • AWS Solutions Architect
    • Facilitator

    Learn more/Apply for this position