Technical Facilitator
Jul 22, 2022
Do you have a passion for Facilitating? Praesignis is looking for Technical Facilitators who will be required to assist with the facilitation of learnership programs.
Plan and prepare for facilitation to suit the purpose of the facilitated activities and the agreed outcomes.
Facilitate learning in a coherent manner using appropriate methodologies.
Compile standard weekly and monthly reports to communicate with Clients, Managers and Learners on learner progress
Evaluate learning and facilitation to reveal strengths and weaknesses of the planning, preparation, and facilitation of learning.
Recommend improvements or new programs.
Track and report attendance daily, weekly, and monthly.
Assist with the sourcing & interviewing of learners.
Conduct induction and orientation with new learners.
Maintain all required documents and records.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Qualifications:
Preferred: Degree or diploma in Education, Information Technology or associated disciplines OR 3 yrs relevant experience
Certifications – current or busy studying towards
AWS Cloud Practitioner
AWS Solutions Architect
Microsoft
Microsoft Certified Trainer
Microsoft Certified Fundamentals
Microsoft Certified: Azure Administration Associate
Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
Microsoft Certified: Solutions Architect Expert
Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Associate
Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Expert
Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Associate
Required:
Hands-on experience with Learning Management Software (LMS)
Experience using virtual facilitation tools e.g., Teams, WebEx, Zoom
1-2 yrs in the training industry or teaching, training / tutoring.
Preferred:
Experience delivering IT/ technical content
Content creation / preparation
Experience:
Knowledge:
Working knowledge of SETA protocols.
Ability to complete full training cycle (assess needs, plan, develop, coordinate, monitor and evaluate)
Skills:
Excellent communication, leadership, and organizational skills
Familiarity with traditional and modern training methodologies.
Ability to plan, multi-task and manage time effectively.
Strong report writing and record keeping ability.
Good computer skills.
