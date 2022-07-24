Junior Software Developer

Our client is a leading logistics supply chain partner of choice delivering scalable multi-channel solutions in the high value [URL Removed] are basedin LongMeadow – on the East Rand seeking an incumbent that is passionate of growing their development skills and been part of a team.

We are looking for a Junior Software Developer to build, implement, and maintain functional programs to serve user needs. You will work with other Developers and Project Managers throughout the software development life cycle. In this role, you should be a team player with an eye for detail and problem-solving skills.

Qualifications:

Formal developer qualification is a requirement

Related university degree would be useful, but is not a requirement

It should also be noted that the incumbent will have the opportunity to work, and related growth opportunities, with a team developing a new warehouse management system, using the following languages:

Front-end – Angular / Teleric framework with Typescript

Back-end – Dotnet Core framework with C-Sharp & Sequel

Job Experience & Skills Required:

SQL & Database skills

C#

VB

Version control (Git)

Basic SDLC knowledge

Software documentation

Responsibilities include:

Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications

Verify and deploy programs and systems

Troubleshoot, debug, and maintain existing software

Gather and evaluate user feedback/requests

Recommend and execute improvements

Create technical documentation

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL & database skills

Visual basic

version control (Git)

Basic SDLC

Version control (Git)

basic knowledge of SDLC

knowledge of software doumentation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

multinational in warehousing and logistics

ongrowing company – innovative and keeping beyond

