AWS Data Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 25, 2022

South Africa’s leading Automotive giant is looking for dedicated AWS data Engineers with 8+ years’ experience in the data engineering field to join their team on a hybrid working model.

Required skills:

? AWS QuickSight
? Terraform
? Python 3x
? SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
? Py Spark
? Boto3
? ETL
? Docker
? Linux / Unix
? Big Data
? Powershell / Bash

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

? Glue
? CloudWatch
? SNS
? Athena
? S3
? Kinesis Streams
? Lambda
? DynamoDB
? Step Function
? Param Store
? Secrets Manager
? Code Build/Pipeline

  • CloudFormation

