AWS Data Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

South Africa’s leading Automotive giant is looking for dedicated AWS data Engineers with 8+ years’ experience in the data engineering field to join their team on a hybrid working model.

Required skills:

? AWS QuickSight

? Terraform

? Python 3x

? SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

? Py Spark

? Boto3

? ETL

? Docker

? Linux / Unix

? Big Data

? Powershell / Bash

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

? Glue

? CloudWatch

? SNS

? Athena

? S3

? Kinesis Streams

? Lambda

? DynamoDB

? Step Function

? Param Store

? Secrets Manager

? Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Desired Skills:

SQL

Py spark

boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux

Big data

powershell

Bash

AWS

