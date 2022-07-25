Back end Developer at Sword-Sa – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 25, 2022

Essential Skills

  • C#
  • ASP.net MVC
  • LINQ
  • SVC (basic understanding)

Advantageous skills

  • ASP.net Core
  • Agile
  • Source control (DevOps)
  • AngularJS
  • RESTful API
  • JSON
  • AJAX
  • T-SQL
  • Microsoft Azure
  • DevOps

Integrated Development Environment

  • Visual Studio 2013+
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Oracle

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.net MVC
  • LINQ
  • SVC (basic understanding)
  • ASP.net Core
  • Agile
  • Source control (DevOps)
  • AngularJS
  • RESTful API
  • JSON
  • AJAX
  • T-SQL
  • Microsoft Azure
  • DevOps

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Sword South Africa (Pty) Ltd is a member of the SIG System Innovation Group of companies; We are a professional services company that offers document and records management solutions. This service also include security software. Our value proposition is to integrate technology solutions into a business process environment that is managed and operated by people

Learn more/Apply for this position