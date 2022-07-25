Back end Developer at Sword-Sa – Gauteng Midrand

Essential Skills

C#

ASP.net MVC

LINQ

SVC (basic understanding)

Advantageous skills

ASP.net Core

Agile

Source control (DevOps)

AngularJS

RESTful API

JSON

AJAX

T-SQL

Microsoft Azure

DevOps

Integrated Development Environment

Visual Studio 2013+

Microsoft SQL Server

Oracle

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Sword South Africa (Pty) Ltd is a member of the SIG System Innovation Group of companies; We are a professional services company that offers document and records management solutions. This service also include security software. Our value proposition is to integrate technology solutions into a business process environment that is managed and operated by people

Learn more/Apply for this position