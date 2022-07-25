Back end Developer at Sword-Sa – Gauteng Midrand

Essential Skills
- C#
- ASP.net MVC
- LINQ
- SVC (basic understanding)
Advantageous skills
- ASP.net Core
- Agile
- Source control (DevOps)
- AngularJS
- RESTful API
- JSON
- AJAX
- T-SQL
- Microsoft Azure
- DevOps
Integrated Development Environment
- Visual Studio 2013+
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Oracle
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Sword South Africa (Pty) Ltd is a member of the SIG System Innovation Group of companies; We are a professional services company that offers document and records management solutions. This service also include security software. Our value proposition is to integrate technology solutions into a business process environment that is managed and operated by people