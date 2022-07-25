Giant in their respective field with global footprint. Are you a digital specialist within your own right and space as a Business Analyst? This is a fully remote role. APPLY NOW!
Huge scope to learn new technologies and be involved in exciting projects for South Africa’s number website in this field of expertise . It’s an exciting time to join my client and your strong analysis and online skills will be a welcome addition to the team!
What will you be doing?
- Work closely with the development teams: Product Owner/Manager and other stakeholders to conceive and execute on product initiatives
- Propose solutions
- Take the lead on allocated stories and drive stakeholders to consensus
- Creating and executing plans for all products
- Work collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules across multi-disciplined teams
- Drive business case development for strategic technical projects
- Facilitate communication throughout the product development process across a variety of teams
- Assist with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to CI
- Contribute to documentation
- Discussing technical solutions with developers and providing innovative new ideas to solutions
- Maintaining a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies, with a view to incorporating these in future projects and staying ahead of the game and position yourself as a digital specialist
Qualifications and experience
- 5-6 years working with web UX, ecommerce or similar
- 5-6 years Systems/Business Analysis experience
- Ability to query data sources
- Experience with consumer facing organisations
- Experience in – Agile, SCRUM, etc.
- Some knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS
- Knowledge and experience with various database technologies
- Solid understanding of Web Accessibility and UX
Some tools that are preferred :
- Figma/Sketch
- Loom
- Jira/Trello
- Google Docs/Sheets
- Draw.IO
Please note that this role is only open to SA citizens/ SA ID holders
For more information on this role and others like it please contact the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Business Systems Anlayst
- Digital Specialist
- UX
- Fully remote
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and much more PLUS FULLY REMOTE