Giant in their respective field with global footprint. Are you a digital specialist within your own right and space as a Business Analyst? This is a fully remote role. APPLY NOW!

Huge scope to learn new technologies and be involved in exciting projects for South Africa’s number website in this field of expertise . It’s an exciting time to join my client and your strong analysis and online skills will be a welcome addition to the team!

What will you be doing?

Work closely with the development teams: Product Owner/Manager and other stakeholders to conceive and execute on product initiatives

Propose solutions

Take the lead on allocated stories and drive stakeholders to consensus

Creating and executing plans for all products

Work collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules across multi-disciplined teams

Drive business case development for strategic technical projects

Facilitate communication throughout the product development process across a variety of teams

Assist with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to CI

Contribute to documentation

Discussing technical solutions with developers and providing innovative new ideas to solutions

Maintaining a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies, with a view to incorporating these in future projects and staying ahead of the game and position yourself as a digital specialist

Qualifications and experience

5-6 years working with web UX, ecommerce or similar

5-6 years Systems/Business Analysis experience

Ability to query data sources

Experience with consumer facing organisations

Experience in – Agile, SCRUM, etc.

Some knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS

Knowledge and experience with various database technologies

Solid understanding of Web Accessibility and UX

Some tools that are preferred :

Figma/Sketch

Loom

Jira/Trello

Google Docs/Sheets

Draw.IO

Please note that this role is only open to SA citizens/ SA ID holders

Desired Skills:

Business Systems Anlayst

Digital Specialist

UX

Fully remote

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and much more PLUS FULLY REMOTE

