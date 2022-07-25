Business Analyst

Purpose of Role:

The candidate will be responsible to engage with the business to get an in-depth understanding of all current processes and document the future state of the business requirements. Once these requirements are gathered, the candidate will engage with various stakeholders to fulfil the business requirements and transition into a data analytics role. The ideal candidate for this role should have strong technical and analytical capabilities as well as project leadership experience. In addition, the successful candidate should have business acumen, good stakeholder management skills and the ability to clearly communicate and present information.

Educational Requirements:

Relevant Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or Business Analysis

Essential Skills:

Strong analytical background

Problem solving skills

Critical thinker with strong business judgement

Advanced computer literacy (MS Office – especially Excel, data manipulation skills)

SQL knowledge and skills required

Excellent organisational skills

Insurance knowledge beneficial but not mandatory

Attributes:

Be able to work independently and in a team

Strong people skills, be able to engage with multiple stakeholders

Take initiative to go beyond role

Innovative thinker

Humility and eager to learn

Passionate about building solutions for clients

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

As-is process

Data Analysis

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A solutions company with a unique approach to solving complex problems through most efficient methods and tools.

