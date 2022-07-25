Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

CONDUCT new feature analysis and drive revenue opportunities across existing solutions, products and clients as the next Business Analyst sought by a dynamic Software Solutions Provider specializing in Financial Risk systems. You will manage open projects to completion, performing a project management function with a strong focus on the ‘definition of done’ and close projects driving consulting revenue for self and development revenue for Dev team(s). You will also perform a consulting function helping clients achieve their data and automation goals by performing gap analysis and defining long-term strategic goals. You will require an Undergrad Degree in Finance/Actuarial Science or similar discipline – Honours preferred with 4+ years’ experience solving financial business problems using technology, strong T-SQL & SQL skills, 2+ years’ running and project managing an Analyst and/or Software team & detailing requirement definitions and specifications.

DUTIES:

Analyst Consultant responsible for analysing, defining, and solving business problems across solutions and clients.

Define projects and requirement specifications including quoting for work, task definition, work assignment and timeline management.

Build and implement processes using the Workflow framework for clients and internally.

Generate and chase leads for new business opportunities.

Build workflows, data reports, pdf-style reports, data analyses using solution stack.

Drive sales and up-sell opportunities with each client interaction.

Build and enhance the Analyst/Consultant function/team with a focus on revenue generation for self and team(s).

Work with executive team on revenue projections based on existing and new work opportunities.

Manage project timelines, resource allocation and drive projects to completion.

Write data reports and analyses using SQL, build and implement workflows and reports.

Build pdf-based reports using Report Designer tool.

Learn and push financial and software development knowledge of both team and self.

Train/Support/Coach junior members of team.

Communicate with Directors and clients.

Gap analysis on maintain existing software solutions and development frameworks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Undergraduate Degree in Finance, Actuarial Science, Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Information Systems or Computer Science – Honours preferred.

Recognised financial qualification if Degree was not finance-related preferable.

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years’ experience solving financial business problems using technology, T-SQL experience required.

2+ Years’ –

Running and project managing an Analyst and/or Software team.

Detailing requirement definitions and specifications and managing projects to completion.

Additional –

RDBMS with MSSQL required.

Experience working with workflows tools for process automation.

Good at writing specification documents with supporting documentation.

Experience in SQL, report writing.

Comfortable presenting to clients.

Enjoy documentation writing.

Advantageous –

Exposure to financial calculations and data analysis.

Pricing, structuring, analysing or trading financial and investment products.

Financial Risk Management from the perspective of a financial institution.

Data and/or Quantitative Analysis in a finance-related context.

Power BI or similar experience.

Experience working in an Object-Oriented or Functional Programming environment.

Prior experience working with C#.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong interest in Financial Services or Carbon Credit space.

Strong analytical skills for designing solutions.

Pays attention to detail.

Safeguards integrity of sensitive client data.

A strong knack for problem solving.

Quick learner.

Interest in Software Development industry.

Good time management.

Able to work under pressure.

Understands industry trends.

Communicates clearly and politely, both verbally and in writing.

Able to work independently but also be a team player.

Uses initiative, is proactive and possesses problem solving skills.

Willing to put in long hours when needed.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

Financial

Learn more/Apply for this position