Business Analyst (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do offer the opportunity for 2-3 days remote work a week. A leading services organisation with many years of solid client relationships, this client places equally strong emphasis on their internal relationships. They will work with you to define and grow your career. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Role Responsibilities:

Applying your experience in medium to complex project environments (SME / Technical Expertise).

Being involved with internal operational processes in addition to client delivery.

Preferred Qualifications:

An IT related degree in Information Systems would be preferred.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 – 8 years’ experience with medium to complex systems development delivery projects.

Experience in a financial services / insurance environment would be ideal.

Ability to conceptualise the bigger picture and translate complex concepts into simple business language.

Ability to package solutions / approaches to solve business problems.

Solid understanding of technology and delivery methodologies.

In-depth experience with Business Analysis competencies.

Ability to scope, plan and estimate delivery approaches / strategies across the SDLC.

Strong requirements elicitation, analysis and management skills.

Detail-oriented and a strong focus on quality assurance of deliverables.

Ability to manage risks and issues related to own and / or team’s delivery.

Experience leading teams and being responsible for project outcomes.

A thorough understanding of the software / system development process.

Ability to lead and coach teams to high performance levels.

Experience in negotiating corporate culture and building relationships.

Exposure to Microsoft Technologies (SQL Server, .Net framework, C#) and Project Management is advantageous.

