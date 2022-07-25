BUSINESS ANALYST – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 25, 2022

Giant in their respective field with global footprint. Are you a digital specialist within your own right and space as a Business Analyst? This is a fully remote role. APPLY NOW!
Huge scope to learn new technologies and be involved in exciting projects for South Africa’s number website in this field of expertise . It’s an exciting time to join my client and your strong analysis and online skills will be a welcome addition to the team!
What will you be doing?

  • Work closely with the development teams: Product Owner/Manager and other stakeholders to conceive and execute on product initiatives

  • Propose solutions

  • Take the lead on allocated stories and drive stakeholders to consensus

  • Creating and executing plans for all products

  • Work collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules across multi-disciplined teams

  • Drive business case development for strategic technical projects

  • Facilitate communication throughout the product development process across a variety of teams

  • Assist with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to CI

  • Contribute to documentation

  • Discussing technical solutions with developers and providing innovative new ideas to solutions

  • Maintaining a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies, with a view to incorporating these in future projects and staying ahead of the game and position yourself as a digital specialist

Qualifications and experience

  • 5-6 years working with web UX, ecommerce or similar

  • 5-6 years Systems/Business Analysis experience

  • Ability to query data sources

  • Experience with consumer facing organisations

  • Experience in – Agile, SCRUM, etc.

  • Some knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS

  • Knowledge and experience with various database technologies

  • Solid understanding of Web Accessibility and UX

Some tools that are preferred :

  • Figma/Sketch

  • Loom

  • Jira/Trello

  • Google Docs/Sheets

  • Draw.IO

Please note that this role is only open to SA citizens/ SA ID holders
