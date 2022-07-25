Business Intelligence Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing and managing BI solutions (Back-end and Front-end).

Analysing and documenting business requirements (BRS and BRR).

Being involved in the following:

Impact analysis | Solutions design | Data architecture.

Testing the BI solution:

UAT | Functional testing | SIT.

Supporting the BI solution:

Problem and incident resolution | Operational investigations.



Technical assistance.

Modelling data by applying dimensional and star schema models.

Performing source system data analysis and data mapping.

Participating in design workshops, providing technical insight and knowledge.

Investigating, analysing, documenting and correcting reported defects.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years in a similar position.

Advanced Business Intelligence skills.

Strong SQL skills.

Experience with the following:

Relational databases (Oracle, MS SQL, Postgres, etc.)



Virtualisation tools (Congos, Qlik, etc.)

Advantageous experience:

Cloud computing.



Contact centre systems technologies.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Business Analysis

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position