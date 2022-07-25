C#.Net Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN ambitious & talented coder with a strong knack for problem-solving is sought by a leading provider of intuitive & cost-effective Software Solutions to join its team as a C#.Net Developer. Your core role will be to write and maintain first-grade software, maintain existing software while resolving support queries and learning about data, financial data, data processing and algorithms. The ideal candidate will require an Undergrad Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems – Honours preferred, 1-2 years’ experience writing software and your tech toolset should include C#, ASP.Net Forms & MVC, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS, HTML4/5 and MSSQL.

DUTIES:

Write and maintain first grade software.

Analyse and solve business problems with software.

Learn and push software knowledge of both team and self.

Communicate with Team Leads.

Extend and maintain existing software solutions.

Resolve support queries.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Undergraduate Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science.

Honours preferred.

Experience/Skills –

1-2+ Years’ experience writing software.

C#.

ASP.Net Forms and MVC

JavaScript.

jQuery.

CSS.

HTML4/5.

MSSQL.

Advantageous –

Recognised financial qualification would be greatly beneficial.

Angular.

Bootstrap.

Entity Framework.

Design Pattern knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Pays attention to detail.

Safeguards integrity of sensitive client data.

Quick learner.

Strong interest in Software Development.

Strong analytical skills and an interest in financial software.

Good time management.

Able to work under pressure.

Communicates clearly and politely, both verbally and in writing.

Able to work independently but also be a team player.

Proactive.

Willing to put in long hours when needed.

