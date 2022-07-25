Delphi Developer at Reverside

We need someone who will be able to retrospectively produce technical specifications by going through the code on the application and integration, so our functional specification library can be update. We will not be extending these systems, so there is unlikely going to be the need for building new components. There will be onsite time required initially at our site in Benoni.

Desired Skills:

Troubleshooting

Delphi

Delphi Developer

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

