Developer – Full Stack (Cloud Services) (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Responsibilities:

Designing / developing back-end software and APIs.

Object-oriented programming using a language like Ruby.

Designing / developing front-end components using React.

Developing within a Linux / Unix environment.

Making use of Agile development practices.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years of software development experience.

2 years supporting a large scale application in an operational capacity.

Experience working as a Senior Full-Stack Web Application Developer

Strong API and database design and implementation skills

DevOps and SRE thinking, secure coding and overall end to end system ownership.

Experience with the Agile manifesto and its underlying principles

Experience in the following:

Utilising Cloud Services such as AWS, Azure or GCP to build software solutions.



Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar).



Software development within the Linux/Unix environment.



Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming).



Microservice principles and development.



Understanding of and development using Containers.



A DevOps background would be beneficial.



Linux systems administration skills will be an advantage.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Ruby, Go, Typescript or Python experience.



Linux or cloud platform system administration or advanced user experience.



Kubernetes and GitLab experience.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Full Stack

Development

Cloud Services

Learn more/Apply for this position