Developer – Java (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 25, 2022

Role:

  • To develop functionality for a J2EE based product.
  • The back-end is a service oriented Spring based application.
  • It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services.
  • The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities:

  • Supporting existing and developing new functionality and components.
  • Understanding existing products and domain elements and working with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
  • Improving the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
  • Evaluating and improving application performance and high availability features.
  • Creating unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
  • Creating technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
  • Performing root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
  • Building and deploying the system on an application server.
  • Creating and executing functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.

Skills / Experience:

  • A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
  • 2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.
  • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python / Jython).
  • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.
  • Experience with source control applications (preferably GIT) and UML.
  • Experience of the following technologies:
    • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services
    • Spring framework (preferable) | JPA / Hibernate
    • Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere – preferable)
    • Integration experience (Web / RESTful services, JMS)
    • JAXB and XML Schema | Maven
    • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
    • SoapUI / Postman.
  • Knowledge / experience in the following would be a plus:
    • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
    • Rules engines (i.e. Drools)
    • Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
    • Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • SDLC
  • JavaScript

