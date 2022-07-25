Developer – Mobile (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Based in Somerset West, this global technology organisation focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects. A very secure and highly successful organisation who prefers hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability. As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Role Responsibilities:

Supporting existing and developing new functionality and components.

Understanding existing product and domain elements.

Working with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactoring / improving the code to keep the product maintainable / adaptable to new requirements.

Following / developing product software development processes and standards.

Evaluating / improving application performance, and high availability features.

Creating unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Creating technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Performing root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Building / deploying the system on an application server.

Creating / executing functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 years relevant experience as a developer.

3 years relevant experience as a mobile developer.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Xamarin development toolsets is essential.

Experience in the following:

Software development environment and specifically mobile development.



Utilising API services to integrate with the mobile application.



Accessing mobile device components like camera and geolocation and deploying these capabilities within the mobile solution.

Understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology like Agile.

Experience with team development tools:

Use of source control applications (preferably GIT)



Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Monitoring or optimising the performance, security, mobile application with adherence to mobile store guidelines and requirements.

Experience of the following technologies:

Xamarin, Xamarin Forms, XAML | C#.Net, XML and JSON knowledge



Mobile store deployments (iOS, Android & Huawei)



Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)



XML / JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management / utilisation



SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e., MS SQL 2008 onwards)



SoapUI/Postman



React Native: JavaScript, Typescript, UI design via flexbox, React Native best practices and patterns



Node and npm: General knowledge of NodeJS command line usage and NPM package management



Azure DevOps: Manage repos, CI pipelines and releases



Strong understanding of object-oriented principles (OOP) and design patterns/practices

Knowledge / experience of the following toolsets:

Visual Studio – IDE: VS Code and Visual Studio



SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards



SOAP/REST Services | AppCentre

Knowledge / experience of the following would be advantageous:

.Net 4.7.2 | jQuery 3.4.1 | Web API 5.2.7



WCF 4.5 | Unity 5.11.1 | Bootstrap 4.4.1

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Developer

Mobile Developer

.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position