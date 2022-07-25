DevOps/Software Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 25, 2022

South Africa’s leading Automotive giant is looking for dedicated DevOps Engineers with 8+ years’ experience in the data engineering field to join their team on a hybrid working model.

  • Experience in object-oriented programming languages, especially Java, web-based scripting languages (e.g. Angular), relational (Oracle, PosgreSQL) and NoSQL databases and/or mobile app development.
  • Knowledge of modern architecture concepts (e.g. microservices), cloud technologies and the software development cycle (CI/CD, test automation, configuration management).
  • Experience in agile project teams (e.g. according to Scrum, Kanban) with changing requirements and framework conditions.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Angualr
  • PostgreSQl
  • NoSQL
  • Microservices
  • CI/CD
  • Scrum

