DevOps/Software Engineer

South Africa’s leading Automotive giant is looking for dedicated DevOps Engineers with 8+ years’ experience in the data engineering field to join their team on a hybrid working model.

Experience in object-oriented programming languages, especially Java, web-based scripting languages (e.g. Angular), relational (Oracle, PosgreSQL) and NoSQL databases and/or mobile app development.

Knowledge of modern architecture concepts (e.g. microservices), cloud technologies and the software development cycle (CI/CD, test automation, configuration management).

Experience in agile project teams (e.g. according to Scrum, Kanban) with changing requirements and framework conditions.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Java

Angualr

PostgreSQl

NoSQL

Microservices

CI/CD

Scrum

Learn more/Apply for this position