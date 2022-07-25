Firmware/ Embedded Software Engineer at MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Department: Engineering, SaaS

Location: South Africa (Preferably in the Western Cape, but not essential)

MiX Telematics is recruiting for an Embedded Software / Firmware Engineer to join the firmware development team responsible for board bring-up, feature development and maintenance of the company’s expanding and exciting technology rich range of embedded telematics platforms.

You will be supported by a cross functional project management team to frequently release firmware updates in line with an Agile development flow. Your team works side by side with server-side teams, validation teams, the hardware design team and the production team to ensure high quality firmware releases to factory and over the air updates to customers around the world.

Responsibilities include:

Firmware development: Design, code and verify

Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs

Ownership of firmware features

Ownership of small projects and group investigations

What you need to be successful:

What you need to be successful: Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)

A good command of the English language

3+ years of experience as embedded software/firmware engineer (or similar):

o Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals

o Code planning/design

o C/C++ coding

o Coding standards

o Testing & debugging

o Source control (Git)

Beneficial experience (not essential):

o RTOS, Threading, Inter-thread communication & synchronization

o Unit Testing

o STM32 (ARM Cortex M) and PIC

o C#, Python

o Embedded Linux (Buildroot, Yocto)

o MISRA/Lint

o Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GPS, Cellular, LoRa, TCP/UDP, MQTT, AWS IoT

Prized competencies:

o Problem solving

o Results orientation

o Independence

o Accountability

o Continual improvement mindset

o Organizing and managing self

o Supporting others and teamwork

Desired Skills:

C

C++

Git

Embedded Software Development

Firmware

About The Employer:

What’s in it for you:

? At MiX Telematics, we create technology. You would be joining a global SaaS company pioneering cloud-based technology that’s impacting the world of telematics and data. MiX Telematics consistently strives to innovate and is recognized as a global leader doing just that, enabling an environment where our people can push the boundaries and grow within a collaborative, boundaryless team. We seek talented, passionate technologists who aren’t afraid to challenge, learn and strive for excellence.

? MiX Telematics is where some of the world’s smartest, most passionate and dedicated people create the world’s most innovative products. You will be joining a high-performing team consisting of very talented individuals, passionate about continual improvement and keen to share knowledge and enable growth inside and outside of the team.

? We strive to be the very best at what we do. We believe in a healthy work-life balance and we believe in each other, supporting one another, working collaboratively towards a common goal.

? At MiX we aspire to create an environment where we celebrate wins for each other and ultimately for the Company.

? We offer our teams Flexible working according to our policy, in some cases full remote working in line with the operational requirements is possible. We trust our team members to get the work done.

? We strive to offer above-market salaries because our team members are unique and deserve to be recognized as such.

? A high degree of collaboration and autonomy while working with a group of diverse peers, and access to cutting edge technologies.

? Whatever hardware you require to make the magic happen.

? 100% guarantee no TPS reports!

Who we are:

Our products and services provide enterprise and small fleets, with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, and security to over 815,200 global subscribers.?MiX?Telematics was founded in 1996?and has offices in South Africa,?the United Kingdom, the United States,?Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide.

Sound good? Apply NOW, we look forward to hearing from you!

MiX Telematics is an equal opportunity employer, and we are committed to diversity on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability status.

Learn more/Apply for this position