Hardware Technician (LWMining) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Hardware Technician to join their team on a 12-month contract to permanent. CTC + Medical aid and Pension. CV to [Email Address Removed]

PURPOSE OF POSITION

The purpose of the Hardware Technician role is to support the installation and implementation of the Company’s products, systems, and services. Providing training and value education to surveyors, maintenance personnel, drillers, relevant foreman, shift bosses, or leading hands, as well as ongoing and proactive technical support and advice through regular communication and system oversight, while maintaining high product, safety, environment, and quality standards.

SCOPE OF THE ROLE

To have a strong and broad high-level knowledge of the Company systems deployed.

To work with the Operations Manager to ensure the efficient support of the Company’s systems on site

To provide site-based and remote system support to the customer in the region.

To deploy new and upgraded systems at customers’ mine sites.

To do basic troubleshooting and configuration of system software and hardware operating systems.

To clean, test, repair, and assemble equipment before dispatch.

To develop procedures and system reports in response to the customer’s requests and needs.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Effectively deliver competency training and value education to equipment operators in the use of the Company’s products, systems, and services (either on-site or remotely) as directed.

Actively work on product/project deployment of Company solutions in a hands-on manner.

Support and maintain software (Troubleshoot system issues).

Implement customer system configurations.

Liaise with Maintenance departments for product installation.

Escalation of critical issues requiring other stakeholders’ input to resolve issues, specifically the relevant Mining Services or supporting team’s representative

Maintain technical knowledge of the current and upcoming product offerings

Maintain knowledge of current, new, and evolving strategies and technologies about systems support through appropriate industry links and professional memberships

Regular reporting of current project issues, including updates on status and resolution methods

Utilising relationships developed with customers and other contacts to advise the Mining Services Team of potential issues affecting customers as well as other opportunities.

Representing the company in a helpful, professional, and courteous manner always

Maintain, enhance, and adhere to documentation and reporting standards, systems, and processes

Compliance with the Company’s Workplace Health and Safety policies and procedures, participation in audits, and compliance with instructions given concerning the health and safety of himself/herself and the safety of others

Assisting the engineering department with scoping and collecting data to determine the suitability of the company’s products.

Minimum Requirements

Technical Qualification in either Electrical Engineering or Computer Science – IT or equivalence

A minimum of 2-5 years of experience in a Mining environment

3 years previous Mining Industry experience of progressive experience in job offered, or as a software engineer, software consultant, mining engineer, or related occupational title.

Previous experience working remote teams (Highly Desirable)

