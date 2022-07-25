Information Security Officer

Jul 25, 2022

  • Cyber Security Specialist
  • Define the objectives and needs related to cybersecurity
  • Implement the cybersecurity policy + ensure its evolution and updates
  • Assess cyber IT & OT risks
  • Propose and implement security measures
  • Ensure project management of the implementation of security measures
  • Conduct awareness-raising and training activities for users on cybersecurity issues
  • Conduct regular security audits of IT and OT information systems
  • Monitor local regulatory and technical developments to ensure that cybersecurity policies are in line
  • Technical executive with proven experience in project management in an industrial environment
  • Thorough Knowledge of ISO 2700x security standards
  • Knowledge & understanding of NIST
  • Professional security management certification, such as CISSP, CISA, CISM or CISP.

Desired Skills:

  • NIST
  • Linux
  • XSS
  • WAF
  • Python
  • Certified Information Security Manager
  • CISA
  • CISM
  • CISSP
  • Information Security Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Established Company
Local & International Footprint

