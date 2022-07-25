Information Security Officer – Gauteng Edenvale

- Cyber Security Specialist
- Define the objectives and needs related to cybersecurity
- Implement the cybersecurity policy + ensure its evolution and updates
- Assess cyber IT & OT risks
- Propose and implement security measures
- Ensure project management of the implementation of security measures
- Conduct awareness-raising and training activities for users on cybersecurity issues
- Conduct regular security audits of IT and OT information systems
- Monitor local regulatory and technical developments to ensure that cybersecurity policies are in line
- Technical executive with proven experience in project management in an industrial environment
- Thorough Knowledge of ISO 2700x security standards
- Knowledge & understanding of NIST
- Professional security management certification, such as CISSP, CISA, CISM or CISP.
Desired Skills:
- NIST
- Linux
- XSS
- WAF
- Python
- Certified Information Security Manager
- CISA
- CISM
- CISSP
- Information Security Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Established Company
Local & International Footprint