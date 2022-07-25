Intermediate Back End Java Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Need to be stretched? My client who is a leader in their field is needing your Back End Java skills. This small, agile team does BIG and technical work for international clients. Read further !!! Apply now!

Need an excuse to WFH / in office in the Cape ? Want a great team with great tech? Look no further ! I have that opportunity .

My client who is still growing exponentially is looking for your experience with Back end Java Development.

Tech stack required : ( Min 2 years – 5 years )

Java 8

SQL

Hibernate

Springboot

Microservices

This is a dynamic Agile team and opportunities for growth are in abundance in this company.

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to jacki@hi-tech [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Back End Java

Cape Town

Hibernate

Hybrid working

Microservices

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and bonus

