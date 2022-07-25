IT Support at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Jul 25, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a System Administrator to join them on an independent contract basis

What will you do:
Maintain the supplier master database on the relevant systems by following the various governance processes established.

What will make you successful in this role:

  • Ensure accurate and complete capturing of supplier master information on the relevant systems.
  • Ensure that all governance requirements and procedures are adhered to.
  • Manage system mailboxes within the service levels agreed to
  • Attend to all voice calls related to supplier master maintenance.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Matric/ Grade 12
  • Strong client-centric orientation
  • Well-developed administrative capabilities

Knowledge and Skills

  • Supplier management systems and methodologies
  • Communication skills (verbal and written)
  • MS Office -Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook
  • Customer service principles and practices
  • Administrative practices
  • Working knowledge of JD Edwards and Searchlight advantageous
  • Working knowledge of Content manager advantageous

Personal Attributes

  • Collaborates
  • Client focus
  • Flexibility and adaptability
  • Cultivates innovation
  • Analytical thinking
  • Influencing/ gaining commitment

Qualification and Experience

  • Degree or Diploma and the required Certification with 4 to 6 years related experience.

Knowledge and Skills

  • Operating system software and hardware and utility software
  • Software installations and upgrades
  • Business requirements
  • Security management

Personal Attributes

  • Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently
  • Decision quality – Contributing independently
  • Plans and aligns – Contributing independently
  • Optimises work processes – Contributing independently

Core Competencies

  • Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
  • Customer focus – Contributing independently
  • Drives results – Contributing independently
  • Collaborates – Contributing independently
  • Being resilient – Contributing independently

Desired Skills:

  • System administration
  • Jd Edwards
  • Content Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

