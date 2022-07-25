One of the leading Automotive Industry’s, The German Giants, is looking for YOU, an IT Systems Analyst.
My client in Gauteng is looking to get you a job on a contract basis, up until 2024. The fun doesn’t stop there…
The suitable candidate will have a minimum of 6 years experience as a Systems Analyst.
Essential Skills we require from you:
- Experience in developing process flows, data flows and diagrams to support solutions
- Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders for the purpose of designing current and to-be states
- Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).
- Experience in modelling software like Visio, [URL Removed] or others
- Experience in developing process flows.
- SQL Language and Database experience
Your role will entail:
- Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed technical and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people, and technical workflow specifications.
- Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes
- Engage and collaborate with various integration touch point teams and share business and technical requirements
- Assist the solution architect to produce technical documentation for designed solutions
- Ensure all the technical requirements, evaluations and recommendations of business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented
