IT Systems Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

One of the leading Automotive Industry’s, The German Giants, is looking for YOU, an IT Systems Analyst.

My client in Gauteng is looking to get you a job on a contract basis, up until 2024. The fun doesn’t stop there…

The suitable candidate will have a minimum of 6 years experience as a Systems Analyst.

Essential Skills we require from you:

Experience in developing process flows, data flows and diagrams to support solutions

Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders for the purpose of designing current and to-be states

Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).

Experience in modelling software like Visio, [URL Removed] or others

Experience in developing process flows.

SQL Language and Database experience

Your role will entail:

Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed technical and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people, and technical workflow specifications.

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes

Engage and collaborate with various integration touch point teams and share business and technical requirements

Assist the solution architect to produce technical documentation for designed solutions

Ensure all the technical requirements, evaluations and recommendations of business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented

.

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

UX

SQL

Visio

Data Flows

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position