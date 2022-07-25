Java DevOps – Western Cape Cape Town

A Senior Java Developer longing to get more into Devops? You have a passion for CI/ CD? With these needs to be filled coupled with experience in bash and python scripting as well as Java server-side integrations – I HAVE THE IDEAL ROLE FOR YOU

Eagerly on the lookout for a Java developer who is passionate about Agile Software Development and DevOps to join the team responsible for the enablement of Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment within the organization.

The Ideal Candidate

Please note that while good Java skills and experience are a must, the following are also needed:

A

A collaborator who is able to take part in productive and respectful discussions with their colleagues.

Proactively seeks out areas of inefficiency within the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous improvements.

An automation mindset with a keen interest in DevOps principles and CI/CD pipeline architecture and test automation.

A capable software developer, with experience in bash and python scripting as well as Java server-side integrations.

A technology enthusiast, with an understanding of operating systems, networking, virtualization, and Microservices design patterns.

A passion for documentation and processes, with knowledge of incident and change management from ISO 27001 and ITIL.

What would you be doing?



The team is responsible for:

Migrating pipelines from legacy systems into GitLab CI and Kubernetes

Integrating tools into the build pipelines, such as SonarQube, NexusIQ and Renovate

Building systems that integrate APIs of deployment environments and reporting tools in order to provide runtime visibility to operational teams

Building systems that automate release processes

CI/CD scripting templates used to deploy their code into Kubernetes clusters

Developing reusable integration libraries

Documenting standards for CI/CD and train other teams on the implementation of the standards

Continuous improvement of the SDLC

Integrating tools into core systems

Engaging other service departments to provide and maintain infrastructure and tooling

Providing support to other teams

Key Skills

Server-side core Java 8+ development

Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets

Docker + Kubernetes

Infrastructure as code (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)

CICD tools (GoCD, Circle CI, gitlab CI)

Cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)

Automation with bash or python

Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)

Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing

Working on high-volume highly available websites

Desired Skills:

Java 8

CI/CD

Cloud ops

Devops

Docker and Kubernetes

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

bonus and more

