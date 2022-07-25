Java DevOps

A Senior Java Developer longing to get more into Devops? You have a passion for CI/ CD? With these needs to be filled coupled with experience in bash and python scripting as well as Java server-side integrations – I HAVE THE IDEAL ROLE FOR YOU
Eagerly on the lookout for a Java developer who is passionate about Agile Software Development and DevOps to join the team responsible for the enablement of Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment within the organization.
The Ideal Candidate
Please note that while good Java skills and experience are a must, the following are also needed:
- A collaborator who is able to take part in productive and respectful discussions with their colleagues.
- Proactively seeks out areas of inefficiency within the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous improvements.
- An automation mindset with a keen interest in DevOps principles and CI/CD pipeline architecture and test automation.
- A capable software developer, with experience in bash and python scripting as well as Java server-side integrations.
- A technology enthusiast, with an understanding of operating systems, networking, virtualization, and Microservices design patterns.
- A passion for documentation and processes, with knowledge of incident and change management from ISO 27001 and ITIL.
What would you be doing?
The team is responsible for:
- Migrating pipelines from legacy systems into GitLab CI and Kubernetes
- Integrating tools into the build pipelines, such as SonarQube, NexusIQ and Renovate
- Building systems that integrate APIs of deployment environments and reporting tools in order to provide runtime visibility to operational teams
- Building systems that automate release processes
- CI/CD scripting templates used to deploy their code into Kubernetes clusters
- Developing reusable integration libraries
- Documenting standards for CI/CD and train other teams on the implementation of the standards
- Continuous improvement of the SDLC
- Integrating tools into core systems
- Engaging other service departments to provide and maintain infrastructure and tooling
- Providing support to other teams
Key Skills
- Server-side core Java 8+ development
- Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets
- Docker + Kubernetes
- Infrastructure as code (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)
- CICD tools (GoCD, Circle CI, gitlab CI)
- Cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)
- Automation with bash or python
- Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)
- Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing
- Working on high-volume highly available websites
To apply for this exciting and challenging role please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- CI/CD
- Cloud ops
- Devops
- Docker and Kubernetes
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- bonus and more