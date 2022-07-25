Java Team Lead

A Team Lead / Developer with a need for tech to meet creativity?

Push the boundaries of design and development, aiming at all times to provide advanced solutions to complex operational challenges. This is the type of Company that is hiring !

An empathetic servant

A facilitator to the team, the business and stakeholders

Great communication skills

A dependable person with an eye for quality

A dependable individual

A curious person

A lateral thinker who can solve problems using creative reasoning.

A team collaborator

A proactive person who seeks out areas of inefficiency and that takes action to make continuous improvements.

Job Description

People – Line management of an Agile team of developers and QAs.

Perform the duties of a scrum master

Gather requirements regarding the infrastructure

Continuously keep up-to-date with the latest technology trends

Attend to admin duties relating to the proper functioning of the team.

Update project tickets in Jira

Process – Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards. This includes enforcing good coding and QA practices.

Process – Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards. This includes enforcing good coding and QA practices.

Delivery – Ensure the team is delivering excellent quality solutions, reporting progress and improving delivery if necessary.
Hands on delivery – A proportion of your time will be spent contributing to the team's code base.

The Technology Stack

Java version 8+

Spring boot

SOAP/XML

JSON

Microservices

Kubernetes

Angular 2+

Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea

GIT

Jira

For more information on this role please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Agile

Lead Developer

Team Lead

Java 8

Angular 2 +

OOP

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and bonus

