National Technical Manager

National Technical Manager Durban

Our client within the AgricultureManufacturing Industry is looking for a National Technical Manager. Must haverelevant Agriculture industry experience with an MSc in Animal Nutrition or PhDQualification.

Desired Skills:

SCAP

SA Society of Animal Production.

SA Council for Natural Scientists

FORMAT

Animal Nutrition

MSc In animal nutrition

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Agriculture Manufacturing client in Durban

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

