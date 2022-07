PROJECT MANAGER – KwaZulu-Natal Prospecton

SENIOR POJECT MANAGER CIVILS AND WITH EXPERIENCE WITH THE MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL OF CIVIL AND STRUCTURAL REHABILITATION PROJECTS.

STEEL ROOF REPLACEMENT AND THE REPAIR AND REHABILITATION OF FLOOD DAMAGE TO PRODUCTION FACILTIES ON THE BREWERY PROCESSES.

aSSIST IN TENDER AND SUB CONTRACTOR APPOINTMENTS.

TO MANAGE AND CONTROL THE PROJECT FROM INCEPTION TO COMMISSIONING .

LIASE WITH PRODUCTION PROCESSES IN THE PROCESS OF THE PROJECT.

PR TECH / PR ENG PREFERABLY WITH PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE IN BREWERIES OR FOOD PROCESSING FACILITIES WOULD BE AN ADVANTAGE

Desired Skills:

5 YEARS EXPERIENCE

Managing Project Budgets

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position