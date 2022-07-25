SAP BW Consultant

Do you boast expertise in SAP BW and Data services? If so, then this opportunity is for you!

Our Client seeks a SAP BW Consultant to join their dynamic team. We are looking for strong interpersonal capabilities to engage stakeholders, develop enhancements e.g. service requests and SAP BW experience essential.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Information Systems or equivalent combination of education

2 to 4 years’ SAP BW experience essential

Exposure to a customer service environment preferable

Understanding of SAP ECC data structures, interfaces to SAP BW and non-SAP system integration

Understanding of Retail is advantageous

Duties & Responsibilities:

Provide first and second line incident support to the business by analysing and clarifying the issue and resolving issues

Map and trace data from system to system in order to solve any given business or system problems

Ensure all support knowledge for resolving incidents and service requests are up to date

Configure approved system changes or enhancements in

SAP BW Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform unit and regression testing of system configuration or development changes before releasing the changes to QA/Regression and Production systems

Ensure alignment across SAP modules and any non-SAP systems

Be prepared to cross-skill into other BI technologies (e.g., BOBJ, BPC, IS)

Develop enhancements (e.g., service requests)

If this ad is speaking to you, apply now for more Info!

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

BOBJ

SAP BI

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

