SAP BW Consultant – Western Cape Kenilworth

Jul 25, 2022

Do you boast expertise in SAP BW and Data services? If so, then this opportunity is for you!

Our Client seeks a SAP BW Consultant to join their dynamic team. We are looking for strong interpersonal capabilities to engage stakeholders, develop enhancements e.g. service requests and SAP BW experience essential.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Information Systems or equivalent combination of education
  • 2 to 4 years’ SAP BW experience essential
  • Exposure to a customer service environment preferable
  • Understanding of SAP ECC data structures, interfaces to SAP BW and non-SAP system integration
  • Understanding of Retail is advantageous

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Provide first and second line incident support to the business by analysing and clarifying the issue and resolving issues
  • Map and trace data from system to system in order to solve any given business or system problems
  • Ensure all support knowledge for resolving incidents and service requests are up to date
  • Configure approved system changes or enhancements in
  • SAP BW Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform unit and regression testing of system configuration or development changes before releasing the changes to QA/Regression and Production systems
  • Ensure alignment across SAP modules and any non-SAP systems
  • Be prepared to cross-skill into other BI technologies (e.g., BOBJ, BPC, IS)
  • Develop enhancements (e.g., service requests)

If this ad is speaking to you, apply now for more Info!

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BW
  • BOBJ
  • SAP BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

