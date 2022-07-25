SAP BW Consultant – Western Cape Kenilworth

Do you boast expertise in SAP BW and Data services? If so, then this opportunity is for you!
Our Client seeks a SAP BW Consultant to join their dynamic team. We are looking for strong interpersonal capabilities to engage stakeholders, develop enhancements e.g. service requests and SAP BW experience essential.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Information Systems or equivalent combination of education
- 2 to 4 years’ SAP BW experience essential
- Exposure to a customer service environment preferable
- Understanding of SAP ECC data structures, interfaces to SAP BW and non-SAP system integration
- Understanding of Retail is advantageous
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Provide first and second line incident support to the business by analysing and clarifying the issue and resolving issues
- Map and trace data from system to system in order to solve any given business or system problems
- Ensure all support knowledge for resolving incidents and service requests are up to date
- Configure approved system changes or enhancements in
- SAP BW Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform unit and regression testing of system configuration or development changes before releasing the changes to QA/Regression and Production systems
- Ensure alignment across SAP modules and any non-SAP systems
- Be prepared to cross-skill into other BI technologies (e.g., BOBJ, BPC, IS)
- Develop enhancements (e.g., service requests)
If this ad is speaking to you, apply now for more Info!
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW
- BOBJ
- SAP BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Retail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma