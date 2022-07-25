Senior Backend Developer at MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Winelands

About the opportunity:

Location: Remote (South Africa, Europe, Brazil)

If you’re a Senior Backend Developer who enjoys working with high volumes of data in the ‘deep backend’ with a focus on code optimization, this is the position for you. At MiX Telematics the backend components speak to each other. These are large and complex systems operating real-time, big data pipeline processing and intra-processed messaging. As such, you need to be completely comfortable with handling more than one API and have a solid understanding of what is going on ‘under the hood’.

You’d be joining an intense, high-performance team comprised of intellectual and academic personalities. These are the sorts of developers who understand what ‘data streaming’ means and know when it’s being used as a buzzword.

The Software Development department is sectioned into Software Domain Teams, each having ‘ownership’ of their IP (Technology choices, architecture, best practices, DevOps) and an appropriate degree of autonomy. This provides the best of both worlds having the feel of a small ‘start up’ team while also having the security of being part of a well-established and stable business

Our cross-functional teams are passionate about collaboration and sharing knowledge, as well as working with a high degree of autonomy. As a Senior Backend Developer MiX Telematics, you will be encouraged to embrace the latest technological updates and given a platform to work on complex, interesting problems daily.

? Must have 3+ years: C#, .net Core, AWS Cloud Tech experience, RESTful API experience

? Advantageous: Apache Kafka, Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL, AWS Aurora

Desired Skills:

C#

.net core

Restful API

AWS cloud tech

About The Employer:

What’s in it for you:

? At MiX Telematics, we create technology. You would be joining a global SaaS company pioneering cloud-based technology that’s impacting the world of telematics and data. MiX Telematics consistently strives to innovate and is recognized as a global leader doing just that, enabling an environment where our people can push the boundaries and grow within a collaborative, boundaryless team. We seek talented, passionate technologists who aren’t afraid to challenge, learn and strive for excellence.

? MiX Telematics is where some of the world’s smartest, most passionate and dedicated people create the world’s most innovative products

? We strive to be the very best at what we do. We believe in a healthy work-life balance and we believe in each other, supporting one another, working collaboratively towards a common goal

? At MiX we aspire to create an environment where we celebrate wins for each other and ultimately for the Company

? We offer our teams Flexible working according to our policy, in some cases full remote working in line with the operational requirements is possible. We trust our team members to get the work done

? We offer above-market salaries because our team members are unique and deserve to be recognized as such

? A high degree of collaboration and autonomy while working with a group of diverse peers, and access to cutting edge technologies

? Whatever hardware you require to make the magic happen

? 100% guarantee no TPS reports!

Who we are:

Our products and services provide enterprise and small fleets, with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, and security to over 815,200 global subscribers.?MiX?Telematics was founded in 1996?and has offices in South Africa,?the United Kingdom, the United States,?Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide

Sound good? Apply NOW, we look forward to hearing from you.

MiX Telematics is an equal opportunity employer, and we are committed to diversity on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability status.

