SENIOR DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR
CLOSING DATE 29 July 2022
LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Permanent
SALARY R660 000.00 per annum
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal
CONTACT:
For email address WHATSAPP CALL AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.
PURPOSE: To design, maintain, secure, and troubleshoot databases and database servers.
QUALIFICATIONS:
– Minimum 5 years of database administration experience
– ICT relevant DEGREE qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification
– Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.
? MSSQL2016 -2019
? Windows 2016 – 2022
EXPERIENCE:
– ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification
– PowerShell proficiency
– Power BI experience
– Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them.
– Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.
– Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.
– Experience in designing SQL Databases
– Experience in SQL Migrations
– Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’s
– Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure
DatabaseAdministrator Associate
Maintenance and Support:
- Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.
- Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database andserver growth projections.
- Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.
- Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that allrequirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.
- Develop and maintain database documentation.
High availability and Disaster Recovery:
– Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies andprocedures.
– Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for theenvironment.
– Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.
– Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.
– Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.
– Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right user. Development / Maintenance
– Familiarity with programming languages API
– Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.
– Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other ITsupport teams.
COMPETENCIES /SKILLS
– Customer Service – Knows the customer’s business and/or seeks information about thereal underlying needs of the customer beyond those expressed initially
– Flexibility – Decides how to do something based on the situation
– Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest orlevel of others
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- COBIT
- Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
