Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 25, 2022

SENIOR DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR

CLOSING DATE 29 July 2022

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

SALARY R660 000.00 per annum

TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT:
For email address WHATSAPP CALL AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

PURPOSE: To design, maintain, secure, and troubleshoot databases and database servers.

QUALIFICATIONS:
– Minimum 5 years of database administration experience
– ICT relevant DEGREE qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification
– Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.
? MSSQL2016 -2019
? Windows 2016 – 2022

EXPERIENCE:
– ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification
– PowerShell proficiency
– Power BI experience
– Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them.
– Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.
– Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.
– Experience in designing SQL Databases
– Experience in SQL Migrations
– Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’s
– Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure

DatabaseAdministrator Associate
Maintenance and Support:

  • Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.
  • Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database andserver growth projections.
  • Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.
  • Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that allrequirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.
  • Develop and maintain database documentation.

High availability and Disaster Recovery:
– Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies andprocedures.
– Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for theenvironment.
– Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.
– Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.
– Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.
– Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right user. Development / Maintenance
– Familiarity with programming languages API
– Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.
– Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other ITsupport teams.

COMPETENCIES /SKILLS
– Customer Service – Knows the customer’s business and/or seeks information about thereal underlying needs of the customer beyond those expressed initially
– Flexibility – Decides how to do something based on the situation
– Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest orlevel of others

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • COBIT
  • Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

