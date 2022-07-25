Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

SENIOR DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR

CLOSING DATE 29 July 2022

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 29 July 2022

SALARY R660 000.00 per annum

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT:

For email address WHATSAPP CALL AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

PURPOSE: To design, maintain, secure, and troubleshoot databases and database servers.

QUALIFICATIONS:

– Minimum 5 years of database administration experience

– ICT relevant DEGREE qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification

– Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.

? MSSQL2016 -2019

? Windows 2016 – 2022

EXPERIENCE:

– ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification

– PowerShell proficiency

– Power BI experience

– Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them.

– Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.

– Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.

– Experience in designing SQL Databases

– Experience in SQL Migrations

– Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’s

– Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure

DatabaseAdministrator Associate

Maintenance and Support:

Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.

Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database andserver growth projections.

Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.

Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that allrequirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.

Develop and maintain database documentation.

High availability and Disaster Recovery:

– Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies andprocedures.

– Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for theenvironment.

– Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.

– Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.

– Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.

– Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right user. Development / Maintenance

– Familiarity with programming languages API

– Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.

– Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other ITsupport teams.

COMPETENCIES /SKILLS

– Customer Service – Knows the customer’s business and/or seeks information about thereal underlying needs of the customer beyond those expressed initially

– Flexibility – Decides how to do something based on the situation

– Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest orlevel of others

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT:

For email address WHATSAPP CALL AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

CLOSING DATE 29 July 2022

Desired Skills:

ITIL

COBIT

Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT:

For email address WHATSAPP CALL AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

CLOSING DATE 29 July 2022

Learn more/Apply for this position