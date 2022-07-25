Senior Java Developer

A Senior Java Developer with some Devops experience wanted to join a team that creates a platform that allows them to intergrate with any operator in their field of expertise !

Who we are looking for :

A lateral thinker

A team collaborator

Key Skills

Server-side core Java 8+

REST and WebSockets

Docker + Kubernetes

Terraform + Argo or Ansible) ( IAC )

CI/CD tools

Cloud Ops services

Automation with bash or python

Monitoring/alerting tools

Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing

Nice to have :



Spring framework – good working knowledge of the core spring libraries

Apache Camel

DDD and Microservices

Distributed caching and scaling

NoSQL database development (e.g. MongoDB)

Please note there is opportunity for remote working

To apply for this role please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

