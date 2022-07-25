The Senior Scrum Master will adopt, promote and coach Lean-Agile principles, core values and practices.
Key Responsibilities:
- Enable teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver.
- Support and reinforce Scrum team rules.
- Foster an environment of collaboration, learning and innovation.
- Focus on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, helping the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and
- opportunities for growth.
- Facilitate and lead meetings, including planning, progress, review, retrospectives and problem solving workshops.
- Establish and communicate the calendars for iterations.
- Assist in determining milestones and roadmaps, and the plans that enable them.
- Assist in determining sprint objectives and acceptance criteria.
- Protect teams from distractions and unrelated unnecessary work.
- Track and report on the implementation of features and capabilities.
- Escalate, track and eliminate impediments.
- Manage risks and dependencies.
- Assist in ensuring that a clear Definition of Done is defined and adhered to.
- Help to improve the flow (velocity) of value through value streams by promoting continuous delivery and DevOps.
- Help to motivate team members with a focus on continuous improvement.
- Collate and publish quantitative measures of progress.
- Coordinate inter-team cooperation. Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the
- full software development life-cycle may be encountered).
- Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and science activities.
- Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long
- term maintainability and robustness.
- Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.
Key Requirements – Qualification:
- ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR
- B.Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR
- B.Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR
- [URL Removed] / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR
- PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years
- AND
- Scrum Master Certified
Experience:
- Experience in software engineering and acting as a Scrum
- Master in an Agile environment for at least 3 of these years
- Awareness and experience with Agile techniques:
- User Stories,
- Test Driven Development,
- Continuous Delivery,
- Pair Programming,
- Automated Testing Techniques
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master Certified
- Agile coaching
- Scrum Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree