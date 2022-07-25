Senior Scrum Master

The Senior Scrum Master will adopt, promote and coach Lean-Agile principles, core values and practices.

Key Responsibilities:

Enable teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver.

Support and reinforce Scrum team rules.

Foster an environment of collaboration, learning and innovation.

Focus on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, helping the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and

opportunities for growth.

Facilitate and lead meetings, including planning, progress, review, retrospectives and problem solving workshops.

Establish and communicate the calendars for iterations.

Assist in determining milestones and roadmaps, and the plans that enable them.

Assist in determining sprint objectives and acceptance criteria.

Protect teams from distractions and unrelated unnecessary work.

Track and report on the implementation of features and capabilities.

Escalate, track and eliminate impediments.

Manage risks and dependencies.

Assist in ensuring that a clear Definition of Done is defined and adhered to.

Help to improve the flow (velocity) of value through value streams by promoting continuous delivery and DevOps.

Help to motivate team members with a focus on continuous improvement.

Collate and publish quantitative measures of progress.

Coordinate inter-team cooperation. Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the

full software development life-cycle may be encountered).

Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and science activities.

Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long

term maintainability and robustness.

Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.

Key Requirements – Qualification:

ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR

B.Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR

B.Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR

[URL Removed] / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR

PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years

AND

Scrum Master Certified

Experience:

Experience in software engineering and acting as a Scrum

Master in an Agile environment for at least 3 of these years

Awareness and experience with Agile techniques:

User Stories,

Test Driven Development,

Continuous Delivery,

Pair Programming,

Automated Testing Techniques

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master Certified

Agile coaching

Scrum Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

