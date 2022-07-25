Senior Scrum Master

The Senior Scrum Masters will adopt, promote and coach Lean-Agile principles, core values and practices

JOB DESCRIPTION

Enable teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver.

Support and reinforce Scrum team rules.

Foster an environment of collaboration, learning and innovation.

Focus on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, helping the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and opportunities for growth.

Facilitate and lead meetings, including planning, progress, review, retrospectives and problem solving workshops.

Establish and communicate the calendars for iterations.

Assist in determining milestones and roadmaps, and the plans that enable them.

Assist in determining sprint objectives and acceptance criteria.

Protect teams from distractions and unrelated/ unnecessary work.

Track and report on the implementation of features and capabilities.

Escalate, track and eliminate impediments.

Manage risks and dependencies.

Assist in ensuring that a clear ´Definition of Doneµis defined and adhered to.

Help to improve the flow (velocity) of value through value streams by promoting continuous delivery and DevOps.

Help to motivate team members with a focus on continuous improvement.

Collate and publish quantitative measures of progress.

JOB REQUIREMENTS



Qualification:

ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR

Tech/ B.Sc. (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR

Eng. / B.Sc. Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR

Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR

PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years and

Scrum Master Certified

Experience:

Experience in software engineering and acting as a Scrum

Master in an Agile environment for at least 3 of these years

Refer above for years relevant experience

Awareness and experience with Agile techniques:

User Stories,

Test Driven Development,

Continuous Delivery,

Pair Programming,

Automated Testing Techniques

Desired Skills:

• Strong negotiation skills

Written communication skills

Time management skills

Learn more/Apply for this position