Senior Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 25, 2022

The Senior Scrum Master will adopt, promote and coach Lean-Agile principles, core values and practices.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Enable teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver.
  • Support and reinforce Scrum team rules.
  • Foster an environment of collaboration, learning and innovation.
  • Focus on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, helping the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and
  • opportunities for growth.
  • Facilitate and lead meetings, including planning, progress, review, retrospectives and problem solving workshops.
  • Establish and communicate the calendars for iterations.
  • Assist in determining milestones and roadmaps, and the plans that enable them.
  • Assist in determining sprint objectives and acceptance criteria.
  • Protect teams from distractions and unrelated unnecessary work.
  • Track and report on the implementation of features and capabilities.
  • Escalate, track and eliminate impediments.
  • Manage risks and dependencies.
  • Assist in ensuring that a clear Definition of Done is defined and adhered to.
  • Help to improve the flow (velocity) of value through value streams by promoting continuous delivery and DevOps.
  • Help to motivate team members with a focus on continuous improvement.
  • Collate and publish quantitative measures of progress.
  • Coordinate inter-team cooperation. Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the
  • full software development life-cycle may be encountered).
  • Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and science activities.
  • Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long
  • term maintainability and robustness.
  • Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.

Key Requirements – Qualification:

  • ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR
  • B.Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR
  • B.Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR
  • [URL Removed] / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR
  • PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years
  • AND
  • Scrum Master Certified

Experience:

  • Experience in software engineering and acting as a Scrum
  • Master in an Agile environment for at least 3 of these years
  • Awareness and experience with Agile techniques:
  • User Stories,
  • Test Driven Development,
  • Continuous Delivery,
  • Pair Programming,
  • Automated Testing Techniques

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master Certified
  • Agile coaching
  • Scrum Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

