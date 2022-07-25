Senior Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 25, 2022

The Senior Scrum Masters will adopt, promote and coach Lean-Agile principles, core values and practices
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Enable teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver.

  • Support and reinforce Scrum team rules.

  • Foster an environment of collaboration, learning and innovation.

  • Focus on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, helping the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and opportunities for growth.

  • Facilitate and lead meetings, including planning, progress, review, retrospectives and problem solving workshops.

  • Establish and communicate the calendars for iterations.

  • Assist in determining milestones and roadmaps, and the plans that enable them.

  • Assist in determining sprint objectives and acceptance criteria.

  • Protect teams from distractions and unrelated/ unnecessary work.

  • Track and report on the implementation of features and capabilities.

  • Escalate, track and eliminate impediments.

  • Manage risks and dependencies.

  • Assist in ensuring that a clear ´Definition of Doneµis defined and adhered to.

  • Help to improve the flow (velocity) of value through value streams by promoting continuous delivery and DevOps.

  • Help to motivate team members with a focus on continuous improvement.

  • Collate and publish quantitative measures of progress.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:

  • ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR

  • Tech/ B.Sc. (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR

  • Eng. / B.Sc. Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR

  • Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR

  • PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years and

  • Scrum Master Certified

Experience:

  • Experience in software engineering and acting as a Scrum

  • Master in an Agile environment for at least 3 of these years

  • Refer above for years relevant experience

  • Awareness and experience with Agile techniques:

  • User Stories,

  • Test Driven Development,

  • Continuous Delivery,

  • Pair Programming,

  • Automated Testing Techniques

Desired Skills:

  • • Strong negotiation skills
  • Written communication skills
  • Time management skills

