Senior Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town

The Senior Scrum Masters will adopt, promote and coach Lean-Agile principles, core values and practices
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Enable teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver.
- Support and reinforce Scrum team rules.
- Foster an environment of collaboration, learning and innovation.
- Focus on ever-improving team dynamics and performance, helping the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges and opportunities for growth.
- Facilitate and lead meetings, including planning, progress, review, retrospectives and problem solving workshops.
- Establish and communicate the calendars for iterations.
- Assist in determining milestones and roadmaps, and the plans that enable them.
- Assist in determining sprint objectives and acceptance criteria.
- Protect teams from distractions and unrelated/ unnecessary work.
- Track and report on the implementation of features and capabilities.
- Escalate, track and eliminate impediments.
- Manage risks and dependencies.
- Assist in ensuring that a clear ´Definition of Doneµis defined and adhered to.
- Help to improve the flow (velocity) of value through value streams by promoting continuous delivery and DevOps.
- Help to motivate team members with a focus on continuous improvement.
- Collate and publish quantitative measures of progress.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:
- ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR
- Tech/ B.Sc. (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR
- Eng. / B.Sc. Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR
- Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR
- PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years and
- Scrum Master Certified
Experience:
- Experience in software engineering and acting as a Scrum
- Master in an Agile environment for at least 3 of these years
- Refer above for years relevant experience
- Awareness and experience with Agile techniques:
- User Stories,
- Test Driven Development,
- Continuous Delivery,
- Pair Programming,
- Automated Testing Techniques
Desired Skills:
- • Strong negotiation skills
- Written communication skills
- Time management skills