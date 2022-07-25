Software Engineer with AWS

Jul 25, 2022

South Africa’s leading Automotive giant is looking for dedicated Software Engineers with AWS experience with 5+ years’ experience in the software engineering field to join their team on a hybrid working model.

  • AWS Experience
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • DevOps Experience.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Integration
  • Development
  • Support
  • Enviroments
  • DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position