Solutions Architect

Jul 25, 2022

Our client in a multinational brewing and beverage industry is looking a Solutions Architect. This role is a six months fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

  • At least 8 years of experience in one or multiple technology areas.
  • Demonstrated experience working as a Solution Architect.
  • Demonstrated knowledge of business and system architecture principles, frameworks (TOGAF certification will be advantageous), processes, and governance.
  • Knowledge of and exposure to the SAP ERP (ECC6/S4), Salesforce & Microsoft 365 software suite will be highly advantageous.
  • Proven ability to develop and implement solution architecture in complex, multi-domain business architecture and technical environments.
  • Demonstrated experience working in a Business or Solutions analysis.
  • Excellent communication skills, including the ability to guide, negotiate and build consensus amongst large teams.
  • Solid understanding of Enterprise Application Integration and emerging leading practices in this area, in particular SOA, SaaS, and BPM.
  • Deep analytical skills.
  • Project management skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • TOGAF
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • High-level design
  • Architecture Design
  • Governance
  • Solution Design
  • SAP ERP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

