Our client in a multinational brewing and beverage industry is looking a Solutions Architect. This role is a six months fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension.
The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:
- At least 8 years of experience in one or multiple technology areas.
- Demonstrated experience working as a Solution Architect.
- Demonstrated knowledge of business and system architecture principles, frameworks (TOGAF certification will be advantageous), processes, and governance.
- Knowledge of and exposure to the SAP ERP (ECC6/S4), Salesforce & Microsoft 365 software suite will be highly advantageous.
- Proven ability to develop and implement solution architecture in complex, multi-domain business architecture and technical environments.
- Demonstrated experience working in a Business or Solutions analysis.
- Excellent communication skills, including the ability to guide, negotiate and build consensus amongst large teams.
- Solid understanding of Enterprise Application Integration and emerging leading practices in this area, in particular SOA, SaaS, and BPM.
- Deep analytical skills.
- Project management skills.
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- TOGAF
- Enterprise Architecture
- High-level design
- Architecture Design
- Governance
- Solution Design
- SAP ERP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree