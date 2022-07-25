Solutions Architect

Our client in a multinational brewing and beverage industry is looking a Solutions Architect. This role is a six months fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

At least 8 years of experience in one or multiple technology areas.

Demonstrated experience working as a Solution Architect.

Demonstrated knowledge of business and system architecture principles, frameworks (TOGAF certification will be advantageous), processes, and governance.

Knowledge of and exposure to the SAP ERP (ECC6/S4), Salesforce & Microsoft 365 software suite will be highly advantageous.

Proven ability to develop and implement solution architecture in complex, multi-domain business architecture and technical environments.

Demonstrated experience working in a Business or Solutions analysis.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to guide, negotiate and build consensus amongst large teams.

Solid understanding of Enterprise Application Integration and emerging leading practices in this area, in particular SOA, SaaS, and BPM.

Deep analytical skills.

Project management skills.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

TOGAF

Enterprise Architecture

High-level design

Architecture Design

Governance

Solution Design

SAP ERP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position