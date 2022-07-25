Systems Administrator

SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

CLOSING DATE: 29 July 2022

LOCATION: Centurion

POSITION TYPE: Permanent

CLOSING DATE: 29 July 2022

SALARY R540 000 per annum

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT:

For email address WHATSAPP CALL AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

PURPOSE:

– To support and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services

QUALIFICATIONS:

ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 5 or equivalent qualification)

EXPERIENCE:

– Min 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services

– Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting enterprise scale security solutions.

– Any two of the following Microsoft Certified Certifications or related certifications (Microsoft Associate Level) are required:

? Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator

? Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator

? Microsoft Certified: Enterprise Administrator

? Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals

? Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate

? ITIL Foundation

Excellent understanding of Intune and all security blades, including Defender, Threat Protection and latest Microsoft E5 Security Product set

JOB DUTIES:

Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.

– Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.

– Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.

– Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.

– Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.

– Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.

– Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.

– Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the FIC

– Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments

– Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.

– Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines

– Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed

– Document issues & track progress in ticketing system

– Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, andperformance tuning

– Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring

COMPETENCIES /SKILLS

– Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer serviceproblems

– Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit aspecific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals

– Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest orlevel of others

– Organisational Commitment – Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT:

For email address WHATSAPP CALL AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

Desired Skills:

experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure

supporting enterprise scale security solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

CONTACT:

For email address WHATSAPP CALL AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

Learn more/Apply for this position