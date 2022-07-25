SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR
CLOSING DATE: 29 July 2022
LOCATION: Centurion
POSITION TYPE: Permanent
SALARY R540 000 per annum
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal
CONTACT:
For email address WHATSAPP CALL AND MESSAGES ONLY to the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.
PURPOSE:
– To support and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services
QUALIFICATIONS:
- ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 5 or equivalent qualification)
EXPERIENCE:
– Min 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services
– Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting enterprise scale security solutions.
– Any two of the following Microsoft Certified Certifications or related certifications (Microsoft Associate Level) are required:
? Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator
? Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator
? Microsoft Certified: Enterprise Administrator
? Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals
? Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate
? ITIL Foundation
- Excellent understanding of Intune and all security blades, including Defender, Threat Protection and latest Microsoft E5 Security Product set
JOB DUTIES:
Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.
– Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.
– Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.
– Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.
– Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.
– Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.
– Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.
– Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the FIC
– Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments
– Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.
– Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines
– Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed
– Document issues & track progress in ticketing system
– Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, andperformance tuning
– Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring
COMPETENCIES /SKILLS
– Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer serviceproblems
– Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit aspecific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals
– Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest orlevel of others
– Organisational Commitment – Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals
Desired Skills:
- experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure
- supporting enterprise scale security solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
