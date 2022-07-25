Technical Business Analyst (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

PERFORM requirements analysis, testing deliverables of projects before handover to clients while ensuring solutions meet business & client needs as the next Technical Business Analyst sought by a fast-paced leading FinTech company. The ideal candidate must be proactive and solutions-driven with exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills and the technical aptitude to solve complex problems. You must possess a relevant BCom/BEngineering/BSc. Degree from an accredited tertiary institution, 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role and in the Asset Management industry with an understanding of data and terminology within the industry, Excel, exposure to IT and programming languages & able to comprehend complex valuation and risk calculations of financial instruments. Currently remote work is on offer.

DUTIES:

Perform requirements analysis. This will involve working closely with both clients and the Data Engineering Team to determine acceptable solutions.

Gather critical information from various stakeholders and produce useful reports for clients and/or the Data Engineering Team to implement the solution.

Understand the detail but also being able to take a big picture approach. This will allow the role to provide input into the priorities for any deliverables.

Liaise with Project Management to determine acceptable timeframes and priorities for delivery to the client.

Ensure solutions built by the Data Engineering Team meet the business needs and requirements. This will involve testing the deliverable prior to handing it over to the client and obtaining their feedback at multiple stages within the project/deliverable life cycle.

High level understanding of how solutions are being built and delivered.

Obtain approval/sign-off from the client for the deliverables.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Bachelor (B.) of Commerce, B. Engineering or a B. Science Degree from a recognised university.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years’ work experience –

In a Business Analyst role.

In the Asset Management industry. The data and terminology associated with Asset Management is understood. The platform is primarily configured using the company language, is based on Excel’s functions. Some exposure to IT and programming languages is required. Ability to understand, simplify and easily explain complex problems. The ability to comprehend complex valuation and risk calculations of financial instruments.



Advantageous –

Technical/Programming background.

SQL knowledge.

Business Analysis Course.

Experience with Entity Relationship models.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – written and verbal. This includes the ability to adapt the way in which one communicates to different audiences.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Excellent documentation skills.

A creative thinker who can provide alternatives to existing or proposed solutions.

Delivery focused with high standards for the quality of work delivered.

Excellent planning, organisational, and time management skills.

Client focused.

Ability to understand business processes and streamline/improve these.

COMMENTS:

