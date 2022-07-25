UI UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

An exciting opportunity is available for an exceptional UX/ UI Designer to join a dynamic team.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree/ Diploma
- 3 years’ experience as an UI/ UX Designer or similar role
- UI design portfolio
- Knowledge of Adobe (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat and Dreamweaver)
- Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g., AdobeXD, Figma or InVision, etc.)
- 5 years’ experience with HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript skills are beneficial
- Strong attention to detail and have a keen eye for aesthetics
- Critical thinker, problem solver and customer-centred
Key Responsibilities:
- Collecting, researching, investigating, and evaluating user requirements to deliver an exceptional user experience.
- Developing and conceptualizing a comprehensive UI/UX design strategy.
- Producing high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems.
- Designing UI elements and tools – navigation menus, search boxes, tabs, and widgets for digital assets.
- Testing UI elements such as CTAs, banners, page layouts, page designs, page flows, and target links for landing pages.
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX
- Adobe Indesign
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- Wireframing
- User-centered Design
- User Experience Design
- Figma
- AdobeXD
- InVision
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design
About The Employer:
Our client has a dynamic and fun work environment that supports work-life balance. They offer staff incentives, giveaways, and competitions as well as an on-site restaurant and other great amenities.