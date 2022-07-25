UI UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

An exciting opportunity is available for an exceptional UX/ UI Designer to join a dynamic team.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree/ Diploma

3 years’ experience as an UI/ UX Designer or similar role

UI design portfolio

Knowledge of Adobe (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat and Dreamweaver)

Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g., AdobeXD, Figma or InVision, etc.)

5 years’ experience with HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript skills are beneficial

Strong attention to detail and have a keen eye for aesthetics

Critical thinker, problem solver and customer-centred

Key Responsibilities:

Collecting, researching, investigating, and evaluating user requirements to deliver an exceptional user experience.

Developing and conceptualizing a comprehensive UI/UX design strategy.

Producing high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems.

Designing UI elements and tools – navigation menus, search boxes, tabs, and widgets for digital assets.

Testing UI elements such as CTAs, banners, page layouts, page designs, page flows, and target links for landing pages.

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

Adobe Indesign

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Wireframing

User-centered Design

User Experience Design

Figma

AdobeXD

InVision

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

About The Employer:

Our client has a dynamic and fun work environment that supports work-life balance. They offer staff incentives, giveaways, and competitions as well as an on-site restaurant and other great amenities.

Learn more/Apply for this position