WDL sets up in African metaverse

Austria-based World Data Lab (WDL) has joined Ubuntuland in Africa’s metaverse, Africarare, acquiring a village on which it will establish its presence and connect to other organisations.

WDL’s first Ubuntuland based projects currently under evaluation and construction are:

Developing a data science metaversity with data insights and visualisation for anyone who wants to learn more about Africa through interactive tools and gamification;

Opening a consumer insights hub for organisations looking to establish or expand their footprint in the fast-growing African market; and

Providing metaverse addressable market statistics and an analytics board.

The organisation uses strategic insights and data-driven decision-making to develop credible, granular, global, and forward-looking economic and demographic forecasts for organisations like L’Oréal, Danone, McKinsey, Deloitte, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others. The company is known for its insights and analytics platform World Data Pro, as well as for being creators of public goods, or clocks, that track the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in real-time.

WDL is also frequently cited by top research and media outlets such as Bloomberg, Brookings, CNN, Financial Times, The Economist and The Wall Street Journal.

World Data Lab joins MTN, Saatchi Abel and other organisations in Africarare’s Ubuntuland.

“With our entry into Africarare, we are taking our mission ‘Making everyone count’ to the next level, by being one of the pioneering companies in the digital realm of metaverse,” says Dr Homi Kharas, co-founder and chief data officer of World Data Lab. “WDL’s team is excited to work together with Mic and his outstanding team on democratising access to data insights on the continent in the most interactive and impactful way.”

“We are thrilled that World Data Lab is moving into Africarare” said Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare. “The work done by this visionary team is vital to human progress and we look forward to collaborating with them on solutions that will make a difference for all Africans.”