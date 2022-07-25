Westcon-Comstor to host Imagine Botswana 2022

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa will host Imagine Botswana 2022 event in Gaborone on 17 August 2022, with the theme The Software-Centric Business Evolution.

The event will be supported by a line-up of vendors and will close off with a series of channel awards.

“We are delighted to be once again able to bring the energy of the greater Westcon-Comstor group to our team, partners and resellers in Botswana,” says Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “Supported by a group of our signature vendors, the event will showcase several channel leaders and experts who will provide our partners with a roadmap to monetise the software market.

“Further, we will be offering a series of tracks and networking opportunities where we will showcase the trends, drivers, and disruptors in this changing technology market.”

Vendors taking centre stage at the event include Cisco, Microsoft, NetApp, Ruckus, Check Point, Palo Alto, F5, Avaya, Zebra and more. Partners will be able to take the opportunity to reconnect with vendors while exploring their latest innovations, all of which are geared to help the channel in Botswana to unlock market opportunities and build a future-proof software-centric pipeline.

Information sharing tracks will include a focus on building channel resilience, creating relevant sales models for the modern customer, and becoming a trusted advisor to help customers embrace innovation across their digital real estate. The day will conclude with a channel awards evening, recognising and celebrating the successes of partners in Botswana with five primary awards, including a partner of the year and several innovation and development categories.

“It has simply been too long since we celebrated our partners in Botswana, and now that we are emerging from the pandemic, we need to re-engage and reconnect meaningfully. The region has always been exceptionally important to us, and it’s a market that understands the importance of how software will help businesses move forward in a digital world,” ends Taute.

Westcon-Comstor Imagine Botswana will be hosted on 17 August 2022 at the Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino.