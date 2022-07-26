1st Tier Voice Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role: 1st Tier Voice Support Engineer

If you are passionate about technology and helping people and are highly energetic and love providing quality customer service above and beyond what is required then this is for you!

Location: REMOTE work opportunity with a well established managed services company. BUT the candidate MUST be Johannesburg based.

The Company has a proven track record in outsourcing Information Technology (IT) services for over 12 years. Join a vibrant close knit team in a dynamic environment where everyone is happy to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in to achieve great things. Ongoing training, mentorship and development.

Essential Responsibilities:

Adherence to policy’s on customer communications including an average of 90% availability, answer customer service and technical support calls within agreed times, elicit information, log and assume ownership on Service Tickets.

Responsible for responding to new service tickets within agreed SLA turnaround times of receipt along with continuous follow-up on Service Tickets on a daily basis.

Working independently and with Management to continuously improve services and customer experience.

Providing basic troubleshooting with the customers, fulfilling customer service requests, and working as a liaison between Support, Fulfilment Services, Billing and Technician/Tech Support Specialists to ensure acceptable MTTR (Mean Time to Repair).

Expectations includes escalating to Tier 2 within agreed turnaround times if issues cannot be resolved.

Expectations includes taking a proactive approach by providing regular updates to customer during the resolution process and monitoring customer’s last miles, fulfilling top-ups and other services as required.

Responsibilities also include 24 hours standby on-call rotation within the Support Team.

Knowledge and Experience:

1 year of 1st Tier experience in the Telecommunications voice & data services (Beneficial) and/or IT related industry

Comptia A+

Comptia N+

MikroTik Certified Network Associate (MTCNA) advantageous

Equipment knowledge – Mikrotek advantageous

Understanding Voice (SIP, RTP etc) advantageous

Essential Skills, and Abilities:

Passionate about technology and helping people

Hungry to learn and for growth with industry

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Concentration and ability to focus and multitask

Strong time management skills

Ability to identify faults /root cause through effective questioning

Communicate technical findings effectively to technical and non- technical customers

Ability to build rapport and elicit problem details from non-technical and technical customers

Highly energetic and loves providing quality customer service above and beyond what is required

Be able to display positive attitudes and behaviours, which demonstrate awareness and willingness to respond to customers, meet their needs, requirements, and expectations

Exceptional interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills in the English language

Strong administration skills

Judgment, logic, adaptability, resourcefulness, and creativity

Developed problem solving and analytical skills

Ability to manage a diverse workload and assign priorities to tasks

Visualisation necessary to participate in business functions

