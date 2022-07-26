All the winners at Lenovo Channel Awards

Lenovo celebrated its annual Channel Awards in South Africa, naming 27 award winners in South Africa and SADC (Southern Africa Development Community) regions across both its intelligent device (IDG) group and infrastructure solutions divisions (ISG).

The 2022 Channel Awards paid a special tribute to the late David Kan, an industry executive and pioneer who made a great impact in the ICT sector – particularly at Lenovo and the Mustek Group. Among his many achievements, Kan led the development of the country’s first PC assembly plant in South Africa.

Speaking at the event, newly appointed Lenovo GM for Southern Africa, Yugen Naidoo commented: “The last couple of years presented real challenges for our industry and our partners have never skipped a beat. They pivoted fast, helping customers solve many challenges created by a newly distributed workforce.

“We have always recognised all our channel partners as an extension of our own Lenovo teams. Within these partnerships we can ensure that our customers receive the services they need.

“We know that these key strategic partners are fundamental to our own success. For this reason, we are absolutely thrilled to recognise the dedication and amazing work that each one of them has achieved and we applaud them for their excellent service delivery.”

The Lenovo Channel Awards 2022 winners are:

IDG Relationship SADC Partner of the Year: Channel IT

IDG Relationship partner of the Year: TCM

IDG Reseller New Comer of the Year: BSN Technical Services

ISG Silver Partner of the Year: Sizwe Africa IT Group

IDG Gold Partner of the Year: Graylink Media

ISG Gold Partner of the Year: Edgetec Systems (Pty) Ltd

IDG Platinum Tier 2 Platinum Partner of the Year: Computron World

IDG Platinum Partner of the Year: TCM

ISG Platinum Partner of the Year: Datacentrix

IDG Commercial SADC Partner of the Year: NCR Angola

ISG SADC partner of the Year: Green Enterprise Solutions

ISG Distributor of the Year: First Distribution

IDG Service Partner of the Year: Carerra Holdings

ISG Service Partner of the Year: TCM

IDG Consumer Value Added Partner of the Year: Omni Digital

IDG Consumer SADC Partner of the Year: In Shark Investments

IDG Consumer Retailer of the Year: IC

IDG Gaming Partner of the Year: Evetech

ISG Champion of the Year: Sifiso Mohlala

ISG Product Manager of the Year: Ketan Jarvis Susan Davies

IDG Service Champion of the Year: Walter Pieterse from Evernex

IDG Consumer Champion of the Year: Calvin Naidoo

IDG Commercial Champion of the Year: Samatha Cook

IDG Consumer Distributor of the Year: Mustek

IDG Commercial Distributor of the Year: Drive Control

Industry Executive of the Year: Jenny and Neil Rex