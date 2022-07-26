All the winners at Lenovo Channel Awards

Lenovo celebrated its annual Channel Awards in South Africa, naming 27 award winners in South Africa and SADC (Southern Africa Development Community) regions across both its intelligent device (IDG) group and infrastructure solutions divisions (ISG).
The 2022 Channel Awards paid a special tribute to the late David Kan, an industry executive and pioneer who made a great impact in the ICT sector – particularly at Lenovo and the Mustek Group. Among his many achievements, Kan led the development of the country’s first PC assembly plant in South Africa.
Speaking at the event, newly appointed Lenovo GM for Southern Africa, Yugen Naidoo commented: “The last couple of years presented real challenges for our industry and our partners have never skipped a beat. They pivoted fast, helping customers solve many challenges created by a newly distributed workforce.
“We have always recognised all our channel partners as an extension of our own Lenovo teams. Within these partnerships we can ensure that our customers receive the services they need.
“We know that these key strategic partners are fundamental to our own success. For this reason, we are absolutely thrilled to recognise the dedication and amazing work that each one of them has achieved and we applaud them for their excellent service delivery.”
The Lenovo Channel Awards 2022 winners are:
IDG Relationship SADC Partner of the Year: Channel IT
IDG Relationship partner of the Year: TCM
IDG Reseller New Comer of the Year: BSN Technical Services
ISG Silver Partner of the Year: Sizwe Africa IT Group
IDG Gold Partner of the Year: Graylink Media
ISG Gold Partner of the Year: Edgetec Systems (Pty) Ltd
IDG Platinum Tier 2 Platinum Partner of the Year: Computron World
IDG Platinum Partner of the Year: TCM
ISG Platinum Partner of the Year: Datacentrix
IDG Commercial SADC Partner of the Year: NCR Angola
ISG SADC partner of the Year: Green Enterprise Solutions
ISG Distributor of the Year: First Distribution
IDG Service Partner of the Year: Carerra Holdings
ISG Service Partner of the Year: TCM
IDG Consumer Value Added Partner of the Year: Omni Digital
IDG Consumer SADC Partner of the Year: In Shark Investments
IDG Consumer Retailer of the Year: IC
IDG Gaming Partner of the Year: Evetech
ISG Champion of the Year: Sifiso Mohlala
ISG Product Manager of the Year: Ketan Jarvis Susan Davies
IDG Service Champion of the Year: Walter Pieterse from Evernex
IDG Consumer Champion of the Year: Calvin Naidoo
IDG Commercial Champion of the Year: Samatha Cook
IDG Consumer Distributor of the Year: Mustek
IDG Commercial Distributor of the Year: Drive Control
Industry Executive of the Year: Jenny and Neil Rex